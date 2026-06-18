World News | PM Modi Arrives in Paris for Final Leg of France Visit

Paris [France], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Wednesday (local time) for the final leg of his visit to France.

Upon his arrival in the French capital, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community gathered at his hotel. Enthusiastic supporters greeted the Prime Minister with cheers and expressions of support as he began his engagements in Paris.

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"Reached Paris a short while ago to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts in bringing India and France closer. The India-France partnership is vital for the progress of our planet," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister's visit comes after his participation in the G7 Summit in Evian, where he held a series of meetings and discussions on key global issues, including governance, artificial intelligence (AI) and cooperation with the Global South.

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In Paris, PM Modi is set to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event, where he is expected to highlight India's growing innovation ecosystem and technological advancements. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address members of the Indian community during a special diaspora event.

Upon his arrival, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "I hope to see the Prime Minister tomorrow as well for the AI Viva Tech summit and also work with India and France for AI projects"

Rahis Bharti, director of cultural ensembles including the Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan, the Jaipur Maharaja Brass Band and the Bollywood Masala Orchestra, said it was a proud moment for the group to represent Indian culture during the Prime Minister's visit.

"Our group has been invited to present the culture and art of Rajasthan, and today is a proud moment for us. Just like we celebrate Diwali here, we are preparing for PM Modi's visit to France, and we are preparing for a welcome ceremony for him," Bharti said.

He added that the Dhoad Group has performed in 119 countries over the past 26 years and continues to showcase India's cultural heritage on international platforms.

Earlier, after concluding his engagements at the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X that he had a productive round of meetings and interactions in Evian, where he put forward India's views on governance and policy-making while stressing the importance of working closely with the Global South to promote global prosperity.

During the summit, PM Modi also participated in a session on artificial intelligence, where he emphasised India's commitment to ethical and human-centric AI development and advocated an inclusive approach to ensuring the benefits of emerging technologies reach developing countries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)