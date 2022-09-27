Tokyo [Japan], September 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening concluded his visit to Tokyo to attend the State funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"PM @narendramodi concludes a poignant visit to Tokyo. The legacy of former PM Shinzo Abe and the commitment of PM @narendramodi & PM @kishida230 will continue to guide the India-Japan partnership to new heights," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Also Read | Amy Jackson Expresses Solidarity With Iranian Women Amid Nationwide Protests After the Death of Mahsa Amini (View Post).

Abe's state funeral commenced earlier today in the Japanese capital with the attendance of several world leaders.

During the State Funeral at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, PM Modi, who landed in Japan Tuesday morning, paid floral tributes to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.

Also Read | Hurricane Ian: 50,000 People Evacuated After Storm Lashes Cuba, Aims at Florida As Possible Category 4 Hurricane.

"A tribute to a great visionary and to his immense contribution in the elevation of the India-Japan partnership," MEA said in a statement.

PM Modi lauded his "dear friend" Abe and said that he was a great leader, a phenomenal individual and someone who believed in India-Japan friendship.

"When I was in Tokyo earlier this yr, little did I imagine I would be back for solemn program of former PM Abe's state funeral. He was a great leader, a phenomenal individual & someone who believed in India-Japan friendship. He shall live on in hearts of millions," PM Modi said.

Following the event, Prime Minister Modi met with Akie Abe, wife of late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and recalled his fond memories with "Abe San".

Besides, he held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and conveyed his deepest condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Abe.

PM Modi noted the contributions of the late Japanese PM in strengthening the India-Japan partnership and conceptualizing the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

"The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations. They also discussed a number of regional and global issues," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Both leaders renewed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and working together in the region and other international groupings.

PM Modi arrived in Japan today amid heightened security measures in the country as dozens of foreign dignitaries were to attend the state funeral of former PM Abe who was assassinated in July.

Abe was shot despite the presence of police while he was giving a public address on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech.

Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and heads of government participated in the state funeral.

Abe's funeral was the second state funeral for a former prime minister since World War II. The first one was held in 1967 for Shigeru Yoshida. Other deceased prime ministers received a joint Cabinet Office and Liberal Democratic Party service.

On Monday, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said this trip was an opportunity for PM Modi to honour the memory of his dear friend and a champion of India-Japan ties.

"This visit by PM Modi is an opportunity for him to honour the memory of former PM Abe, who he considered a dear friend and a great champion of the India-Japan relationship," the foreign secretary said at a special briefing.

He said Abe made significant contributions to deepening India-Japan relations, turning a primarily economic relationship into a broad, comprehensive, and strategic partnership, making it pivotal for the two countries and the region's security. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)