World News | PM Modi Congratulates Denmark's Frederiksen on Assuming Office, Eyes Stronger Ties Under Green Strategic Partnership

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Mette Frederiksen on assuming office as the Prime Minister of Denmark for a third consecutive term, and said he looks forward to further strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

"Congratulations to my friend Ms. Mette Frederiksen on assuming office as the Prime Minister of Denmark for a remarkable third consecutive term," PM Modi said in a post on X, adding that India and Denmark share an "enduring partnership founded on mutual trust, shared values and a common commitment to a sustainable future."

Also Read | Indian National Killed in Attack at Kuwait Airport; Embassy Mobilises Relief Operations.

"I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Frederiksen to further strengthen the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and take our cooperation to new heights for the benefit of our peoples," the Prime Minister added in his post.

According to a joint statement issued in September 2020, India and Denmark elevated their bilateral relationship to a Green Strategic Partnership, reflecting the shared commitment of both countries to remain trusted partners.

Also Read | North Korea: Kim Jong-un Personally Welcomes Naegohyang Women’s FC in Pyongyang After Historic AFC Title Win (Watch Video).

The partnership was built upon the Joint Commission for Cooperation Agreement signed in February, 2009, which envisaged cooperation in political, economic and commercial affairs, science and technology, environment, energy, education, and culture.

It also strengthened and complemented existing Joint Working Groups in areas such as renewable energy, urban development, environment, agriculture and animal husbandry, food processing, science, technology and innovation, shipping, labour mobility, and digitisation.

PM Modi met with his Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, as part of his five-nation tour last month and held a bilateral meeting with her.

Both leaders also participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Norway.

On Monday, Frederiksen secured a third term in office after successfully forming a new centre-left government following weeks of post-election negotiations, further cementing her position as one of Europe's most influential political leaders.

According to The New York Times, the formation of the new government comes after more than two months of negotiations among multiple political parties following parliamentary elections that resulted in a fragmented mandate.

More than a dozen parties won seats in Parliament, making coalition-building a complex process.

Frederiksen formally informed Danish King Frederik X of the new government's formation during a meeting in Odense, where the Danish monarch was aboard the Royal Yacht Dannebrog.

The King subsequently announced that a new centre-left administration led by Frederiksen would assume office with majority support in Parliament, The New York Times reported.

The 48-year-old leader first became Prime Minister in 2019, becoming Denmark's youngest head of government. With the start of her third term, Frederiksen is now on course to become Denmark's longest-serving prime minister since the end of World War II if she completes the full tenure.

Frederiksen has gained international prominence in recent years, particularly for her firm stance on issues concerning Greenland, the autonomous territory that remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark, against rhetoric by US President Donald Trump over the annexation of the island. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)