Kathmandu [Nepal], July 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation on Monday congratulated Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on winning the vote of confidence in the house of representatives and also assured of early supply of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal.

"Spoke with Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to convey my congratulations and best wishes. We will work together to further enhance the wide-ranging cooperation between India and Nepal, including in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," PM said in a tweet.

The two PMs also discussed to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal said in a tweet.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday won a trust vote in the House of Representatives with 165 votes.

Deuba secured 165 votes in his favour while 83 votes were cast against him. In the process, one lawmaker remained neutral. A total of 249 lawmakers had participated in the voting process

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Nepal in its verdict ordered Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari to appoint Deuba as the successor of now caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

A total of 146 members of the House of Representatives (HoR) had reached out to Supreme Court with a writ petition to demand the restoration of the house and appoint Sher Bahadur Deuba, as the next prime minister on May 24. This was after Nepal President had refused to allow Deuba to form a new government as per Article 76 (5) and dissolution of the House.

With Oli failing to secure the vote of confidence on May 10, Bhandari on May 13 had appointed Oli as prime minister under Article 76 (3) of the constitution as the leader of the party with the highest number of members in the House. (ANI)

