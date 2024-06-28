New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Antonio Costa on his election as the next President of the European Council.

Further, PM Modi expressed enthusiasm for working closely with Costa to elevate the India-EU Strategic Partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to my friend @antoniolscosta on being elected as the next President of the European Council. I look forward to working closely with you to advance the India-EU Strategic Partnership to greater heights."

In the recent EU Parliament elections, European Union leaders have agreed on the officials who will hold key positions in the world's biggest trading bloc in the coming years.

The EU leaders gathered in Brussels recently to settle on the bloc's leadership for the next five years.

Antonio Costa, the newly elected President of the European Council, proposed Ursula von der Leyen as the candidate for President of the European Commission and chose Kaja Kallas as the candidate for High Representative

Antonio Costa, the former prime minister of Portugal, has been chosen to replace Charles Michel as Council president. His appointment as Council President signals a new phase, despite questions surrounding his political career in Portugal.

His previous governance and diplomatic skills are seen as assets in enhancing the Council's role in EU affairs.

Costa, in accepting his new role, expressed a sense of mission, stating, "It is with a strong sense of mission that I will take up the responsibility of being the next President of the European Council." He thanked his socialist supporters and the Portuguese government for their backing and emphasized his commitment to unity and advancing the Strategic Agenda.

The trio's selection reflects the EU's emphasis on political diversity, geographical representation, and gender balance in leadership roles. Costa's heritage, with roots extending beyond Europe, also highlights a broader inclusivity in EU leadership.

Looking ahead, von der Leyen has initiated discussions with Socialist and Liberal groups to formulate a cohesive agenda for her next term. She expressed openness to broader parliamentary support to strengthen Europe's resilience and influence globally, euronews reported. (ANI)

