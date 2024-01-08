New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Extending his wishes to Sheikh Hasina after she clinched a historic fourth consecutive term as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her as well as the people of the nation for the successful conduct of elections.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections."

Also Read | Hezbollah Commander Eliminated: Israeli Strike Kills Wissam Al-Tamil in the Latest Escalation Linked to the War in Gaza.

"I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections," he added.

Underscoring that India is committed to further strengthen the partnership with Bangladesh, Prime Minister Modi said, "We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh."

Also Read | US: Massive 10-Foot Alien Spotted at Miami Mall? Here’s What Police Has to Say on Alleged Claim in Viral Video.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1744345214721126487?s=20

Sheikh Hasina, who secured her fifth term in the recent general elections, outlined her plans for the country's international relations and highlighted the strong bond between Bangladesh and India.

She expressed gratitude towards India, emphasising its pivotal role in supporting Bangladesh during critical moments in history.

In a press conference at her residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka, she responded to a question from ANI about her plans for Bangladesh's international engagement over the next five years and the ties with India, saying, "India is a great friend of Bangladesh. They supported us in 1971 and 1975. We consider India our next-door neighbour. I really appreciate that we have a wonderful relationship with India."

The Prime Minister stressed the historical significance of India's support during the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 and the subsequent challenges faced by the nation in 1975. She hailed the enduring friendship between the two countries and reiterated the importance of India as a key ally.

"In the next 5 years, our main focus will be on economic progress and fulfilling all the work that we have started. We have already declared our manifesto, and we follow our election manifesto whenever we prepare our budget and try to fulfil our promises. The development of the people and our country is our main aim," Sheikh Hasina added.

She further expressed her commitment to serving the people of Bangladesh, emphasising the responsibility she feels towards the citizens who have repeatedly voted for her.

Highlighting Bangladesh's aspirations for the future, Sheikh Hasina outlined the country's goal to develop a smart population, smart government, smart economy, and smart society by 2041. She emphasised the importance of training the younger generation for the challenges of the future.

"By nature, our people are very smart, and as I mentioned, we want to train our younger generation for the future. It is our target to develop the country by 2041. Smart population, smart government, smart economy, and smart society are our main aims," the Prime Minister affirmed.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won the Gopalganj-3 constituency in a landslide victory, her eighth term as a Member of Parliament.

Hasina's party secured victory in 223 seats to form the government in the elections conducted on Sunday.

She received 249,962 votes, while her nearest rival, Md Atiqur Rahman, got 6,999 votes. Meanwhile, another candidate, Mahabur Mollah, received 425 votes. Sheikh Hasina has won the fifth term, which is also her fourth consecutive term.

On Sunday evening, Sheikh Hasina directed her party leaders, workers and supporters not to hold any victory procession after the announcement of the results. She also instructed them not to get involved in conflict with any candidate and his or her supporters after the announcement, Dhaka Tribune reported citing Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Sayeem Khan.

Meanwhile, Jatiya Party (JaPa-Ershad), received 11 seats, Bangladesh Kallyan party won in one constituency while independent candidates secured victory in 62 seats. Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and Workers Party of Bangladesh won one seat each, according to the report.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties observed a strike across the country as they boycotted the elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)