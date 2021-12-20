New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and discussed recent international developments.

Both leaders agreed on the way forward for enhancing India-Russia cooperation, including in supply of fertilizers.

"Spoke with my friend, President Putin, to follow up on our discussions during his recent visit to India. We agreed on the way forward for enhancing India-Russia cooperation, including in supply of fertilizers. We also discussed recent international developments," tweeted PM Modi.

In their conversation, the two leaders followed up on some of the issues discussed during the recent visit to India by President Putin. The exchange today helped firm up the future course of action on these issues, including opportunities for furthering defence cooperation, cooperation in supply of fertilizers, enhancement of India's engagement with the Russian Far East.

The conversation also allowed an exchange of views on international issues, according to the Prime Minister Office's released statement

The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch on all aspects covered under the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, and to continuously strive to further deepen bilateral cooperation as well as consultation and coordination in multilateral forums, the statement further added.

Meanwhile, the Russian President and Prime Minister congratulated each other on the upcoming New Year holiday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)