Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the COP26 meet in Glasgow on Tuesday, during which the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral and regional developments.

India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said PM Modi also appreciated the India and Ukraine cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, including mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

"On the sidelines of #COP26 today, PM @narendramodimet President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa. Exchanged views on bilateral & regional developments. Also appreciated the India and Ukraine cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic, including mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates," Bagchi tweeted.

Earlier in a day, the Prime Minister and his British counterpart Boris Johnson launched the initiative Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS).

PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 summit.

Today, the Prime Minister expected to hold a bilateral meeting with leaders of Israel, Switzerland, Finland, Malawi in Glasgow, Scotland and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

He is also likely to attend the side event by the United States of America - Build Back Better World. Further, PM Modi scheduled to attend an event on "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Development".

The Prime Minister will emplane for Delhi by tonight.

On Monday, PM Modi met Boris Johnson on the sidelines of COP26. He stated that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted PM Modi's invitation to visit India saying that he would plan his visit as soon as the circumstances allow.

He also met members of the Indian community in Glasgow to strengthen people-to-people bonds between the two countries ahead of his participation in the COP26.

At COP26, the world leaders worked to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines, mobilisation of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer and keeping in reach the goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

The COP26 is taking place under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) and the Summit has participation by heads of State/Government of over 120 countries. (ANI)

