World News | PM Modi Drives Economic Momentum in Paris, Meets Alstom CEO Martin Sion

Paris [France], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Alstom Chief Executive Officer Martin Sion in the French capital.

The Prime Minister landed in Paris on Wednesday (local time) to begin the final phase of his visit to the country, arriving straight from his engagements at the G7 Summit held in Evian.

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Upon touching down in Paris, the Prime Minister was greeted with immense enthusiasm by members of the local Indian community.

Expressing his gratitude for the reception, PM Modi shared on X: "Reached Paris a short while ago to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts in bringing India and France closer. The India-France partnership is vital for the progress of our planet."

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While in Paris, the Prime Minister's itinerary includes delivering a keynote speech at the VivaTech Summit, recognised as the biggest technology and start-up convention in Europe.

Alongside these high-level technology deliberations, he will also spend time interacting with non-resident Indians during a dedicated community reception.

This leg of his journey succeeds his high-profile participation at the Evian G7 Summit, where he held dialogues with international heads of state regarding pressing global matters, spanning governance models, artificial intelligence (AI) frameworks, and strategic alliances with developing economies.

Terming his summit deliberations as highly fruitful, the Prime Minister noted that he advocated India's unique strategies in administration and policy development, while championing stronger ties with emerging countries.

Reflecting on those sessions, he stated on X: "Had a productive round of meetings and interactions at the G7 Summit in Evian. I had the opportunity to put forward India's views and efforts on key areas of governance and policy-making. Also had the opportunity to put forward the need to work closely with the Global South as far as global prosperity is concerned."

During the summit's dedicated AI panel, PM Modi detailed India's focus on building technological frameworks centred on human welfare and ethical principles.

He urged global leaders to adopt a non-exclusive model so that advancements in new-age technology can effectively empower the Global South.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister spoke at the Outreach Session, which centred on "Reviving a Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for All".

In his address, he brought forward India's core governance blueprint of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas", illustrating how India's ongoing economic transformation is rooted deeply in democratic principles, widespread scale, and total social inclusion. (ANI)

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