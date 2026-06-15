World News | PM Modi Express Gratitude Towards His Slovak Counterpart Robert Fico for Support in India-EU FTA

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico for his support in finalising the historic India-European Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Addressing a joint press meeting in Slovakia's captial city Bratislava, PM Modi affirmed committment to ensuring early implementation of the FTA in order to help the two countries, their industries, startups and traders, avail "maximum benefits."

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"I express special gratitude to the Prime Minister of Slovakia's support in finalising the India-EU FTA. We will work towards its early implementation so that industries, startups, and traders from both countries can reap maximum benefits," PM Modi said.

Furthermore, PM Modi hailed the growth in bilateral trade and economic cooperation, reflecting on the potential for further growth. He stated that the leaders discussed combining their strengths in various fields and redirecting their cooperation.

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"Today, the Prime Minister and I discussed in detail how to give a new direction and new energy to our cooperation. The progress in our bilateral trade and economic cooperation is a matter of satisfaction for us. But our potential is vast. Our aspirations are even greater. Automobiles, railways, advanced manufacturing, and green technology are areas of special interest to us. Today, we combined our strengths in all these areas and took several important decisions for the benefit of the people of both countries," he said.

Meanwhile, Slovakia's Prime Minister Fico, in his press statement, lauded India's rapid economic growth, digital transformation and advances in artificial intelligence, stating that the country has outpaced many advanced nations in key sectors.

After an exchange of MoUs and joint press statements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bratislava, Fico said Slovakia and India are linked by several common interests and expressed admiration for India's achievements across multiple fields.

"Slovak Republic and India are countries which are connected by a number of common topics. I would like to congratulate India for the fantastic results which you are achieving," Fico said.

The Slovak leader congratulated India for its progress in various sectors, particularly digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

"I congratulate for the results you have achieved in different areas. You dominate in the field of digitalisation and the use of AI. You have come so far that you are faster than many advanced countries in different parts of the world," he said.

Drawing a comparison with Europe, Fico noted that the European Union (EU) continues to face economic challenges and suggested that India's growth trajectory offers valuable lessons.

"We are struggling in the EU. What could the EU do if we could achieve 6-7 per cent growth?" Fico stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)