Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday discussed bilateral ties and exchanged perspectives on a wide-range of bilateral and global issues in Jaipur.

"Taking India-France Strategic Partnership to greater heights! Productive discussions held between PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron of France in Jaipur. The two leaders took stock of bilateral ties & exchanged perspectives on a wide-range of bilateral and global issues," Ministry of External Affiars (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

PM Modi said that it is a matter of great pride that the French President will be taking part in the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Friday.

He said that Macron's presence not only strengthens the ties between the two nations but also adds a significant chapter to "our shared history of friendship and collaboration."

PM Modi added that he is elated about the fact that Macron began his India visit from Jaipur.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Welcome to India, my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. I am happy that President Macron begins his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a land with rich culture, heritage and talented people."

"It is a matter of great pride that he will be taking part in our Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, 26th January, in Delhi. His presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's offical handle on 'X' said: "Jaipur gave an enthusiastic welcome to PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron. The leaders also stopped by for a cup of tea!"

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday arrived at Jantar Mantar in Pink City, Jaipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pictured extending him a warm welcome at Jantar Mantar.

Jantar Mantar is a famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh. It has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in July 2010.

The two leaders also connected over a cup of tea, where the French President made the payment through UPI.

"Connecting over tea & UPI! PM @narendramodidemonstrated simplicity & swiftness of 's UPI payment system to President @EmmanuelMacron by purchasing cups of tea and an Indian handicraft using UPI. Digital cooperation is an important pillar of - partnership," the MEA Offical Spokesperson said.

PM Modi explained the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron as the two leaders visited a local shop during their visit to Hawa Mahal earlier Thursday in Jaipur.

He gifted a replica of the Ram Mandir to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Notably, the majestic Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya opened for devotees across the world on January 22with Prime Minister Modi performing the main rituals surrounding the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony under the watchful eyes of a select complement of priests.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the elaborate 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony' on January 22, which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron also visited Hawa Mahal.

Hawa Mahal, also known as "Palace of Breeze", was built in 1799 as an extension to the Royal City Palace of Jaipur.

Prior to visiting Hawa Mahal, PM Modi and French President Macron held a mega roadshow in Jaipur. French President arrived in India on a two-day state visit at the invitation of PM Modi.

People in large numbers welcomed PM Modi and French President Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Macron waved at the people who gathered there, acknowledging the warm welcome. (ANI)

