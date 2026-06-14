World News | PM Modi, French President Macron Hold Delegation-level Talks

Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday held delegation-level talks in Nice, France.

PM Modi was accompanied by the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and senior officials. President Macron was accompanied by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot and other senior officials.

Also Read | Ivory Coast vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

They also held a bilateral meeting after the launch of the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' at Nice. It was jointly inaugurated by the two leaders.

Bharat Innovates, a three-day event, brings together Indian deep-tech start-ups, innovators, researchers and investors with global innovation funds and footprint. It showcases India's premier deep technology at the global stage, presenting 120 pathbreaking start-ups and over 20 Institutes of Excellence, across 13 critical technology pillars of global importance. Over 350 top investors and venture capitalists from across the world are also participating in the event.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: NYPD Says It Will Target S*x Trafficking 'In Full Force' During Matches.

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron addressed the gathering.

PM Modi thanked President Macron for his presence and noted that both India and France have been steadfast partners working to address global challenges.

In this context, he highlighted Indo-French initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, as also those in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and the promotion of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific. Highlighting the ongoing celebration of the India-France Year of Innovation, Prime Minister stated that Bharat Innovates was yet another milestone in the shared resolve of the two countries to work for the global good.

Alluding to the start-up revolution in India, which was reflected in the deep-tech solutions on display, he underlined the transformative potential of AI and satellite technology for rural development, Advanced Manufacturing for sustainable living and Green Hydrogen, Battery Technologies and Electric mobility for clean development.

PM Modi noted that the technological revolution underway in the digital age promises new opportunities for humanity.

In this context, he called upon the innovators, investors and entrepreneurs gathered at Bharat Innovates to develop technologies that are trusted, inclusive and human centric. He stressed that start-ups should be judged not just by their market valuation, but in equal measure by the impact they have on humanity.

Noting that this was the core message of Bharat Innovates, he invited the audience to join hands with India to co-create the next chapter of global innovation. Prime Minister also interacted with the startups and innovators spanning Quantum Computing, Semiconductors, Biotechnology, Defence, Space, Healthcare, MedTech, Advanced Materials, Clean Energy and other frontier sectors.

According to a MEA release, the leaders also witnessed the exhibition and interacted with startups and innovators spanning Quantum Computing, Semiconductors, Biotechnology, Defence, Space, Healthcare, MedTech, Advanced Materials, Clean Energy and other frontier sectors.

The release said Bharat Innovates underscores the Government of India's firm commitment to transforming India into a global innovation hub consistent with the vision of Viksit Bharat and the salience of India-France cooperation in contributing to the global technology landscape. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)