World News | PM Modi, French President Macron Jointly Inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates' in Nice, Bringing Together Global Startups, Investors

Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' conclave in Nice, bringing together leading startups, innovators and venture capital funds from India, France and several other countries.

The high-profile event, which brings together top innovation startups from India, France and the world, marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing 'India-France Year of Innovation' and underscores the rapidly expanding tech partnership between the two nations.

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The three-day innovation conclave, running from June 14 to June 16, serves as a powerful platform to connect Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders and academic institutions.

The joint launch by PM Modi and President Macron signals the growing importance of technology and innovation in the India-France relationship, which has seen deepened cooperation in recent years across sectors ranging from defence and space to digital technology and artificial intelligence.

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More than 120 Indian deep-tech startups and over 15 leading higher education institutions, including the premier IITs and other research organisations, are participating in the event.

While the conclave may not be as well-known as major global summits, diplomatic observers view it as a critical launchpad for India to showcase its deep-tech capabilities to a global audience, attract international funding, and secure vital partnerships in emerging technologies.

The event will spotlight cutting-edge innovations across future-focused domains such as advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, defence innovation, biotechnology, healthcare, and climate solutions.

Prior to the launch, PM Modi interacted with leading venture capitalists, global investors and innovation ecosystem leaders here.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, along with the Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood, was also present there during the interaction.

Among those the Prime Minister interacted with were CEO of OYO Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal, and Indian entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, along with several global investors and innovation ecosystem leaders.

PM Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday, marking the start of his visit to France that will also include engagements in Evian and Paris, aimed at deepening India's bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

The Nice leg also features the first bilateral summit between the two leaders since the elevation of bilateral ties earlier this year to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'.

The Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by the French President Macron in Nice, where the two leaders greeted each other with a hug and a handshake ahead of their key bilateral engagement and the joint launch of the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave.

PM Modi will depart for Slovakia for a historic bilateral visit from June 14-16, before returning to France for a two-day stay between June 16-18 to attend the high-stakes G7 Summit in Evian and conclude his visit in Paris. (ANI)

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