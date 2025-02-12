Marseilles [France], February 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseilles along with Fench President and French President Emmanuel Macron and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the World wars.

Modi also laid a wreath at the cemetery.

Upon his arrival in the city in Southern Fracen, the PM in a post on X said, "Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!"

Meanwhile, the Indian community in Marseille expressed excitement and gratitude for the opening of the Indian Consulate, which will ease access to consular services and strengthen their connection with their homeland.

Members of the Indian diaspora expressed their appreciation for Prime Minister Modi's visit and the positive impact the consulate will have on the community's growth and well-being in France.

While speaking with ANI, Anup Gupta, a member of the Indian community who has been living in Marseille for the last four years said, "I will say thank you to sir (PM Modi) for representing Indian on the international level. It is the first consulate in France after the embassy in Paris. This will help the Indian community grow."

Asha, another member of the Indian community told ANI, "Yesterday, we got an opportunity to welcome PM Modi here... Earlier, we had to travel to Paris for consular services or any other queries. So, the opening of a consulate here will be helpful."

Utkarsh, a member of the Indian diaspora, on opening of a new Indian consulate said, "Opening of an Indian consulate here will be helpful to us as currently we have to go to Paris for passport renewal. It will also help the Indian community grow in the south of France. It is a really good news."

Nishant, a member of the Indian diaspora in France's Marseille says, "The opening of the Indian consulate here will prove helpful to us. I thank PM Modi for it."

Notably, dhol were also being played outside the Indian consulate in Marseille which will be jointly inaugurated by PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Notably, PM Modi is currently on a visit to France from February 10-12. He co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday. Following this, PM Modi will visit the United States on February 12-13 and hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump and other senior leaders of the US administration.

PM Modi, upon his arrival in the French city of Marseille, highlighted the significance of the Indian Consulate in the city, which will play a key role in strengthening "people-to-people" ties between India and France.

Marseille is a key gateway for trade between India and France due to its strategic location on the Mediterranean coast, it is also among the entry points for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). (ANI)

