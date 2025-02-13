Marseille [France], February 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, jointly visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor [ITER] in Cadarache on Wednesday, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The leaders were welcomed by the Director General, ITER. This was the first visit by any Head of State or Head of Government to ITER - one of the most ambitious fusion energy projects in the world today, as per the statement.

During the visit, the leaders appreciated the progress of ITER, including the assembly of the world's largest Tokamak, where ultimately 500 MW of fusion power will be produced by creating, containing and controlling burning plasma. The leaders also appreciated the dedication of the ITER engineers and scientists working on the project.

India is among the seven ITER members contributing to the project over the last two decades. Around 200 Indian scientists and associates, as well as notable industry players such as L&T, Inox India, TCS, TCE, HCL Technologies, among others, are engaged in the ITER project.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Went to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Cadarache with President Emmanuel Macron. Complimented the team working on this project, which represents a commendable step toward sustainable and limitless clean energy for the future."

Prime Minister Modi and President Macron stressed that nuclear energy is an essential part of the energy mix for strengthening energy security and transitioning towards a low-carbon economy.

Both leaders acknowledged the India-France civil nuclear ties and efforts in cooperation on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, notably concerning the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant Project.

They welcomed the first meeting of the Special Task Force on Civil Nuclear Energy and welcomed the signing of a letter of intent on Small Modular Reactor (SMR) and Advanced Modular Reactor (AMR) and the Implementing Agreement between India's GCNEP, DAE and France's INSTN, CEA for cooperation in training and education of nuclear professionals, as per a statement by MEA. (ANI)

