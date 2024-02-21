New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is currently on a visit to New Delhi, attended the ninth Raisina Dialogue in the national capital on Wednesday.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, were among the top dignitaries at the annual event.

The foreign ministers, along with other officials from across the world enlisted the representation of several countries in the ongoing edition of the Raisina Dialogue that got underway in the national capital on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister of Mauritius Maneesh Gobin, along with his counterparts from Tanzania January Makamba and Panama's Janaina Tewaney Mencomo arrived in New Delhi.

Moreover, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, along with his counterparts from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, and Liechtenstein also arrived in India. Earlier, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis also arrived in New Delhi to attend the annual event.

The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue will conclude on February 23.

The event is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a think tank.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is the chief guest and keynote speaker at the ongoing 9th Raisina Dialogue.

Ministers, National Security Advisors, senior officials and representatives of industry, technology, finance and other sectors from more than 100 nations are participating in the event this year.

In a post on X earlier, the chief spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, stated, "RaisinaDialogue2024 - 's premier conference on geopolitics & geoeconomics is back with its 9th edition this year. Feb 21-23, 2024 Theme - Chaturanga: Conflict / Contest | Cooperate | Create Know more about the conference."

In a video posted on X, Jaiswal listed the thematic pillars of Raisina Dialogue as, "Tech Frontiers: Regulations and Realities, Peace with the Planet: Invest and Innovate, War and Peace: Armouries and Asymmetries, Decolonising Multilateralism: Institutions and Inclusion, The Post-2030 Agenda: People and Progress." (ANI)

