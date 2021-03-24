New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, extending greetings on Pakistan Day on Tuesday.

In a letter written to his Pakistani counterpart, Prime Minister Modi said: "As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with people of Pakistan, for this environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility is imperative."

As per sources, it is a routine letter sent every year to wish Pakistan Day.

In the letter, Prime Minister Modi also said that "in this difficult time, I convey wishes to you and the people of Pakistan to face the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 each year.

The Lahore Resolution, which is also called Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, is considered a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent Muslim state which was later called Pakistan.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi had wished Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19."Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19," Prime Minister said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)