Georgetown [Guyana], November 22 (ANI): Addressing the Indian community in Georgetown, Guyana on Thursday (local time), Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the shared bonds between India and Guyana, specifically emphasising culture, cuisine, and cricket.

He said, "Three things, in particular, connect India and Guyana deeply - culture, cuisine and cricket."

He elaborated on the strong connection the two nations share over cricket, saying, "The love for cricket also binds our nations strongly. It is not just a sport but a way of life, deeply embedded in our national identity."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Connecting over cricket! A delightful interaction with leading cricket players of Guyana. The sport has brought our nations closer and deepened our cultural linkages."

PM Modi also acknowledged the unique food traditions in the Indo-Guyanese community. "The Indo-Guyanese community also have a unique food tradition which has both Indian and Guyanese elements - I have heard that Dalpuri is popular here...", he mentioned, recognising the cultural blend that has become characteristic of the community.

Reflecting on his personal visit, PM Modi expressed his gratitude, stating, "...I thank President Ali for opening the doors of his home for me... With President Ali, and his grandmother, we also planted a tree - it is part of our initiative - 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. It was an emotional moment that I'll always remember. I was deeply honoured to receive the Order of Excellence, the highest national award of Guyana..."

Additionally, he spoke about India's growth and its global significance, noting, "The people of Guyana are well-wishers of India. You would be closely watching the progress being made in India... In just 10 years, India has grown from the 10th largest economy to the 5th largest and soon we will become the 3rd largest. Our youth has made us the 3rd largest start up ecosystem in the world... We have reached Mars and the Moon."

PM Modi arrived in Guyana on the third leg of his three-nation visit. It is the first visit to Guyana by an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years.

During this visit, PM Modi also joined leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. (ANI)

