World News | PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with Kenya, Japan, Egypt and South Korea Leaders on Sidelines of G7 Summit

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings with key world leaders, including the Presidents of the United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Egypt and South Korea, and the Prime Minister of Japan, on the sidelines of the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships across regions.

Sharing details of the meetings on X, PM Modi highlighted discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, strategic partnerships and people-to-people ties.

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In his meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Modi underscored the depth of India-UAE relations.

"Had a very good meeting with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We discussed India-UAE ties across sectors and ways to further energise our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Once again, expressed gratitude to him and the UAE Government for the care and concern for the Indian community living in the UAE," the Prime Minister wrote on X.

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https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2066938748068393085

PM Modi also met Kenyan President William Ruto and described India and Kenya as longstanding partners representing the aspirations of the Global South.

"Glad to have met President William Ruto of Kenya. India and Kenya share a longstanding partnership anchored in the aspirations of the Global South. We remain committed to working together for the well-being of our people," he said.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2066944389709214016

The Prime Minister's engagement with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi focused on enhancing economic cooperation, stating trade and investment as priorities.

"Had a great interaction with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. India and Japan will continue to deepen ties in diverse sectors, with a priority on trade and investment," PM Modi said.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2066942899854655915

During his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, PM Modi reaffirmed the strong historical ties between the two countries.

"Met President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt on the sidelines of the Evian G7 Summit. India cherishes the long-standing friendship with Egypt," he posted.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2066943160866214372

The Prime Minister also held talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, discussing cooperation in emerging sectors.

"In Evian, had a very good conversation with the President of the Republic of Korea, Mr Lee Jae-myung. Just two months ago, had welcomed him to India. Our nations are working together in trade, commerce and many other futuristic sectors," PM Modi wrote.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2066949041808871733

Earlier in the day, addressing the Outreach Session on "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity," PM Modi stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy in resolving global conflicts. Referring to recent developments in West Asia, he welcomed progress in peace efforts while expressing concern over the humanitarian and economic impact of the conflict.

"International partnerships and global solidarity can become meaningful only when we collectively address shared challenges. India firmly believes that the lasting resolution of tensions and conflicts in different parts of the world can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation," he said.

Highlighting the significance of maritime security, PM Modi noted that disruptions to trade through the Strait of Hormuz had affected the global economy and emphasised the collective responsibility of ensuring safe sea routes and protecting seafarers engaged in international trade. India attended the summit as a partner nation, marking its 13th participation in the G7 outreach process. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)