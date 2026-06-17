World News | PM Modi Holds Trilateral Meeting with EU Leaders Costa, Von Der Leyen on Sidelines of G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France. (Photo/ANI)

Évian [France], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a trilateral meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France.

Building on this momentum of European engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, utilising the platform of the summit to deepen strategic and economic cooperation between New Delhi and Berlin.

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Sharing updates of the high-stakes encounter in a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The talks with Chancellor Merz were very fruitful. We discussed ways to further cement bilateral cooperation by working together in trade, investments, circular economy, defence, IT and more. We also talked about boosting cultural linkages between our nations."

Signalling a major expansion in European diplomacy, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also highlighted this comprehensive bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian. Detailing the milestone engagement via a post on social media platform X, Jaiswal stated, "PM @narendramodi held a meeting with Chancellor Merz @bundeskanzler on the margins of @G7 Summit at Evian. Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the renewed momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, as both countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties."

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The high-profile talks underscored a strong mutual interest in accelerating long-term trade dynamics and regional stability. Jaiswal further noted, "The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue strengthening partnership in areas including trade & investment, defence & security, green & sustainable development, technology, innovation, education and mobility. The leaders agreed that early implementation of India-EU FTA will further deepen India-Germany ties. They also discussed key global and regional challenges."

Later in the day, the diplomatic focus will shift towards a highly anticipated engagement, as PM Modi is slated to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump. This encounter is being closely watched by global observers amid intensive discussions on global security, trade, technology, and geopolitical developments.

During their wide-ranging talks on Wednesday, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump will deep dive into bilateral ties, with a primary focus on expediting the proposed bilateral trade deal. The two leaders are also expected to explore robust ways to boost cooperation in the defence, energy, and critical minerals sectors.

A day ahead of their meeting, which is taking place amid continuing strain in bilateral ties, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at a gathering of G7 leaders. This impromptu interaction marked their first in-person encounter in 16 months. Both PM Modi and Trump are currently in the French commune of Évian-les-Bains for the G7 Summit.

Providing a broader context to these diplomatic engagements, this picturesque French city has transformed into the nerve centre of global diplomacy as the high-stakes summit enters its critical phase. With India participating as a key Partner Country, the international community is increasingly looking towards New Delhi to navigate and resolve complex global bottlenecks. This growing role in shaping top-tier discourse reflects India's steadily expanding diplomatic footprint and its proactive stance across premier global forums.

Underscoring this geopolitical position during a high-profile outreach session at the summit yesterday, PM Modi emphasised the foundational role of 'trust' in forging resilient international partnerships, particularly within a deeply interconnected global landscape.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's consistent adherence to a 'humanity-first approach', noting that this ethos is vividly reflected in major India-led global initiatives. He pointed to trailblazing projects such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe, and the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign as prime examples of this philosophy.

PM Modi further articulated that India's core blueprint for international collaboration remains deeply anchored in the timeless civilisational philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'--the profound belief that the world is one family.

Beyond his highly anticipated interaction with the US President and his engagements with European Union leaders, PM Modi's packed itinerary for the day also features a crucial G7 working session themed "Reviving balanced, inclusive and sustainable economic growth for the benefit of all." This intense schedule follows the rapid pace of diplomacy set earlier yesterday, when PM Modi finished a flurry of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

On Tuesday, he held productive talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Expanding India's outreach further, PM Modi also engaged in structured discussions with Kenyan President William Ruto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)