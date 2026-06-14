World News | PM Modi Interacts with Investors, Venture Capitalists in Nice Ahead of Bharat Innovates 2026

Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with leading venture capitalists, global investors and innovation ecosystem leaders in Nice, France, ahead of the inauguration of the landmark Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave, a flagship event aimed at showcasing India's growing deep-tech and start-up capabilities on the global stage, along with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, along with the Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood, was also present there during the interaction.

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Among those the Prime Minister interacted included CEO of OYO Rooms, Ritesh Agarwal, and Indian entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, along with several global investors and innovation ecosystem leaders.

The high-profile event, which brings together top innovation startups from India, France and the world, marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing 'India-France Year of Innovation' and underscores the rapidly expanding tech partnership between the two nations.

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PM Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday, marking the start of his visit to France that will also include engagements in Evian and Paris, aimed at deepening India's bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

Following his remarks at the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave today, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the French President during which the two leaders will review the progress made since February and chart the next steps in bilateral cooperation.

The three-day innovation conclave, running from June 14 to June 16, serves as a powerful platform to connect Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders and academic institutions.

The joint launch by PM Modi and President Macron signals the growing importance of technology and innovation in the India-France relationship, which has seen deepened cooperation in recent years across sectors ranging from defence and space to digital technology and artificial intelligence.

More than 120 Indian deep-tech startups and over 15 leading higher education institutions, including the premier IITs and other research organisations, are participating in the event.

While the conclave may not be as well-known as major global summits, diplomatic observers view it as a critical launchpad for India to showcase its deep-tech capabilities to a global audience, attract international funding, and secure vital partnerships in emerging technologies.

The event will spotlight cutting-edge innovations across future-focused domains such as advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, defence innovation, biotechnology, healthcare, and climate solutions.

The Nice leg also features the first bilateral summit between the two leaders since the elevation of bilateral ties earlier this year to a 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'.

Beyond technology, pressing geopolitical challenges are high on the agenda.

This visit marks the 7th official visit of PM Modi to France since 2014, following President Macron's state visit to India in February this year.

Ahead of the crucial meeting, PM Modi noted the special warmth in the relationship, stating in his departure statement, "France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision. Earlier this year, President Macron visited India and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. When I meet President Macron in Nice, we will review the progress made since February, and chart the next steps in our cooperation. I look forward to our discussions on pressing global issues of mutual interest as well."

Having arrived in Nice on Saturday, PM Modi will depart for Slovakia for a historic bilateral visit from June 14-16, before returning to France for a two-day stay between June 16-18 to attend the high-stakes G7 Summit in Evian and conclude his visit in Paris.

India's participation at the G7 Summit on June 16-17 underscores its positioning as a pivotal global player.

Affirming New Delhi's role as a potent representative for developing economies, PM Modi stated, "This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South."

The Prime Minister will wrap up his visit on June 18 in Paris, where he will join President Macron at the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event.

India is set to host the largest pavilion at the summit this year, a move that, alongside Bharat Innovates 2026, will firmly project the nation as a global hub for digital transformation.

Summarising the vision of the multi-nation visit, PM Modi stated, "I am confident that my visits to France and the Slovak Republic will reinforce India's deepening engagement with both Europe and the G7, and showcase our steadfast commitment to expanding the horizon of our partnerships with the continent and beyond." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)