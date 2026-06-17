World News | PM Modi Interacts with World Leaders During G7 Summit

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with leaders from Italy, European Union and Kenya during the second day of the G7 Summit in France.

He was seen speaking to European Council chief Antonio Costa, Kenyan President William Ruto and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

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Meanwhile, the official G7 page posted a picture of world leaders seated at a roundtable as the G7 session took place.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was seated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's left side while US President Donald Trump was on his right side.

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https://x.com/G7/status/2067154308689236350?s=20

With the summit underway, the G7 nations on Wednesday signed a joint declaration, welcoming the peace deal between the US and Iran, and reaffirming their support for Ukraine. The G7 nations called for greater cooperation on Indo-Pacific security, energy resilience and supply chain stability at the 52nd G7 Summit in France.

The G7 also voiced support for an immediate, robust ceasefire in Lebanon and backed efforts by the Lebanese leadership to achieve the disarmament of Hezbollah. On Gaza, the leaders pledged to accelerate humanitarian assistance and reconstruction efforts while calling for an end to violence in the West Bank.

On the Indo-Pacific, the G7 leaders reiterated their commitment to a free and open region governed by international law and opposed unilateral attempts to alter the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait.

The declaration also expressed deep concern over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and called for the country's complete denuclearisation in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions. The leaders further highlighted the need to counter North Korean cryptocurrency thefts and cybercrimes.

The G7 additionally welcomed the outcomes of the Global Convergence for Growth Summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month, reaffirming the importance of cooperation among major economies to address persistent global imbalances and strengthen long-term economic stability. (ANI)

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