World News | PM Modi Invites Slovak Counterpart Robert Fico to Visit India

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, to visit India while he was on a state visit to the central European nation, saying that he was delighted that the Slovak leader had publicly accepted the invitation.

Addressing the joint press statements with Prime Minister Fico in Bratislava, PM Modi said that his invitation was on behalf of the 140 crore Indians.

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"On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I invite you to visit India, and I am delighted that you have publicly accepted this invitation," the Prime Minister said.

This comes as part of PM Modi's state visit to Slovakia from June 14 to 16, at the invitation of his Slovak counterpart. The visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993.

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The invitation came as the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi and his Slovak counterpart, Fico, reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries and explored new avenues of cooperation across key sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology and innovation, space and nuclear energy, education and culture, as well as talent mobility and people-to-people exchanges.

During their meeting, the two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the need for reforms in the United Nations.

"PM Narendra Modi and PM Robert Fico reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in trade & investment, defence & security, technology & innovation, space & nuclear energy, education & culture and talent mobility & people-to-people exchanges. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues, including reform of the United Nations," the MEA stated in a post on X.

In a significant development, PM Modi and PM Fico agreed to elevate India-Slovakia relations to a Comprehensive Partnership, reflecting the growing depth and strategic nature of bilateral ties.

"I am pleased to have had the opportunity today to meet him and witness a historic moment in our relations. This visit marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia. I am delighted that on this historic occasion, we have decided to elevate our ties to a Comprehensive Partnership. This reflects our shared trust, common priorities, and a shared vision for the future," said PM Modi during his address.

The leaders noted that the implementation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would create substantial opportunities in trade, manufacturing, investment and employment generation, particularly benefiting the youth.

The meeting also resulted in several outcomes aimed at strengthening cooperation in emerging and strategic sectors. Agreements and understandings were reached in areas including digital technologies, defence, cybersecurity, post-quantum technologies, audio-visual creation, mobility, and scientific cooperation, including in the field of nuclear energy.

Highlighting the convergence of views between the two countries on international issues, PM Modi said India and Slovakia were working closely together on the global stage.

"India and Slovakia are also moving forward in close coordination on the global stage. We agree that all disputes and tensions should be resolved peacefully," he said.

The Prime Minister also announced progress in enhancing people-to-people ties and workforce mobility between the two nations.

"Today, we announced an MoU on labour migration to enhance the mobility of professionals and skilled workers between our two countries. We will also soon finalise an MoU on social security," PM Modi stated.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome by his Slovak counterpart against the backdrop of the historic Bratislava Castle. PM Modi was warmly received by Prime Minister Fico ahead of the two leaders' discussions focused on expanding cooperation across a range of sectors and addressing shared priorities.

"Against the backdrop of the historic Bratislava Castle, Prime Minister PM Narendra Modi was warmly received by Prime Minister Robert Fico. PM was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Today's discussions are aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors and shared priorities," the MEA stated in a separate post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)