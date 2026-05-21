World News | PM Modi, Italy PM Plant Black Mulberry Sapling Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative

Rome [Italy], May 21 (ANI): As part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni planted a black mulberry plant in Rome on Wednesday.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, noted that the tree connects India and Italy through its culinary, medicinal and cultural significance.

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In a post on X, he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni planted a Black Mulberry plant today in Rome. Known as Krishna Toot in India, the tree connects India and Italy through its culinary, medicinal and cultural significance. The plantation is another step in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, promoting environmental consciousness and sustainable living."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2057143395987186104?s=20

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PM Modi lauded Meloni's commitment to furthering the India-Italy friendship.

In a post on X, he said, "The talks with Prime Minister Meloni were excellent. Her commitment to furthering the India-Italy friendship is commendable. Bilateral ties between our nations have advanced significantly in sectors like trade, space, technology and more. In order to further deepen linkages, we have elevated our ties to a Special Strategic Partnership."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2057089947686048181?s=20

Meloni in a post on X noted that as the international system is undergoing profound changes, the partnership between Italy and India is taking on a new and enhanced dimension.

"At a time when the international system is undergoing profound changes, the partnership between Italy and India is guided by frequent meetings at the highest political and institutional levels and is taking on a new and enhanced dimension that combines our economic dynamism, the creativity of our societies, and the wisdom of ancient civilisations," she said.

https://x.com/GiorgiaMeloni/status/2057127606357475427?s=20

As per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two Prime Ministers welcomed the strong momentum of high-level exchanges and excellent growth and diversification of bilateral cooperation. They decided to elevate the India -Italy Strategic Partnership to the level of Special Strategic Partnership. They also agreed to hold annual meetings of leaders, including on the sidelines of multilateral events, as well as regular Ministerial and institutional-level meetings.

The two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions covering the entire gamut of the India-Italy partnership. Both leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral cooperation across all domains of the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029. Both leaders agreed to further expand collaboration in trade and investment, defence and security, science and technology, research and innovation, space, energy, AI and critical technologies, education, culture and people-to-people ties. They decided to establish a Foreign Minister level mechanism to regularly review Joint Strategic Action Plan.

The leaders took note of the renewed momentum in bilateral economic and commercial ties, growing investments and efforts to build long-term collaborations. In this context, they welcomed the exchange of three Business Forums last year. They also met select Italian and Indian CEOs representing sectors such as defence, digital, energy transition, infrastructure and logistics. Noting the shared objective of expanding bilateral trade to Euro 20 billion by 2029, both leaders agreed to leverage the opportunities from the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and called for its early implementation, the statement read.

Prime Minister Modi visited the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy from May 15 to 20. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)