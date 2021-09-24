Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga had a "fruitful" meeting in Washington wherein they discussed several issues including ways to give further impetus to trade and cultural ties.

"Furthering friendship with Japan. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @sugawitter had a fruitful meeting in Washington DC. Both leaders held discussions on several issues including ways to give further impetus to trade and cultural ties," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

This was also PM Modi's first in-person meeting with Suga after the latter took over the reins from Shinzo Abe in September last year.

The bilateral meeting comes a day ahead of the first in-person summit of the Quad, quadrilateral cooperation between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

In April this year, PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Suga and discussed cooperation in diverse areas including high technology, skill development and combating the COVID-19 pandemic together.

Besides PM Modi, Japanese PM Suga and Scott Morrison of Australia Prime Minister will also participate in the summit hosted by the US President on September 24.

The leaders will review progress made since their first virtual summit on March 12, 2021, and discuss regional issues of shared interests, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement on September 14. (ANI)

