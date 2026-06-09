World News | PM Modi, Kuwait's Amir Hold Talks on West Asia Situation

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation on Tuesday with the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving security situation in West Asia.

Also Read | OTT Releases of the Week on Netflix and Prime Video: 'Bhooth Bangla', 'Michael', 'Karuppu', 'Raakh', 'Sweet Magnolias: Season 5' and More.

Prime Minister Modi expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and reaffirmed India's strong condemnation of attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He reiterated the call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy for the earliest restoration of peace and stability.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the Emir for his personal attention to the continued well-being and the safety of the large Indian community in Kuwait, as per the statement.

Also Read | Killing Kittens Cruise 2026: S*x Cruise To Set Sail Today, Know What Passengers Can and Cannot Do Onboard.

The phone call comes as US President Donald Trump has reiterated that the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz will remain strictly enforced until a definitive agreement is secured with Tehran.

The US President offered these assessments while speaking to reporters whilst departing New York after attending the NBA Finals match between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, noting that active dialogue with Tehran was progressing and could yield absolute clarity shortly.

"We're in the final throes of a very good deal that will not allow, in any way or form, nuclear weapons. And the Strait will open up right away. It'll open up immediately upon signing, which could be in two or three days," he added.

Vowing to maintain maximum economic pressure on the regime through this strategy, Trump asserted that "no oil, no income, no nothing" would be permitted to transit through the critical maritime corridor until a final agreement is officially inked.

Expressing strong optimism regarding the trajectory of the ongoing backchannel talks, the US President indicated that a major diplomatic breakthrough could materialise within a matter of days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)