New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday during which the two leaders reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation in bilateral and multilateral forums.

A PMO release said the two leaders agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges.

"The leaders reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between both countries in bilateral and multilateral forums," it said.

Prime Minister reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India's Neighbourhood First policy. (ANI)

