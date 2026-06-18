World News | PM Modi Leaves for Paris for Final Leg of France Visit After Concluding G7 Summit

Evian [France], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) said he had a productive series of meetings and interactions at the G7 Summit in France, where he highlighted India's priorities on governance, artificial intelligence, and the interests of the Global South, before departing for Paris for the final leg of his visit.

In a post on X after concluding his engagements at the summit in Evian, PM Modi said, "Had a productive round of meetings and interactions at the G7 Summit in Evian. I had the opportunity to put forward India's views and efforts on key areas of governance and policy-making. Also had the opportunity to put forward the need to work closely with the Global South as far as global prosperity is concerned. Now, will go to Paris for the final leg of my France visit. The programmes in Paris include an address at VivaTech 2026 and interacting with the Indian diaspora at a community programme."

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https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2067316232865694107

During the summit, PM Modi participated in a session titled 'Ensuring Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI,' where he underlined India's commitment to ethical and human-centric artificial intelligence development.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister highlighted India's MANAV Vision and stressed that technology should remain anchored in the principles of inclusivity, security and public good.

In a post on X, the MEA said PM Modi advocated an integrated approach to AI governance and offered four key suggestions. He emphasised that AI systems should be "safe-by-design" and that deployment of the technology must be accompanied by common standards, testing frameworks and regulatory guidelines.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2067293933130887423

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of ensuring that the benefits of AI reach developing nations, particularly countries of the Global South, to promote inclusive and equitable growth.

The summit also saw an interaction between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the gathering. Trump praised the Indian Prime Minister, describing him as a "good-looking guy" and a "tough negotiator."

Speaking to reporters, Trump highlighted PM Modi's negotiating skills and political acumen, saying the Indian leader was far tougher in negotiations than his calm public image might suggest. (ANI)

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