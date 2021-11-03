Ramallah [Palestine], November 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Shtayyeh on the margins of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow on Tuesday, during which the latter stressed that Palestine attaches great importance to its relations with India.

This high-level meeting is the first of its kind between Palestine and India since PM Modi's last visit to Palestine in February 2018 to meet Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas, according to an official statement by the Palestinian Prime Minister's Office.

"The Prime Minister (Mohammad Shtayyeh) briefed his Indian counterpart on the latest political developments in Palestine. Both discussed possible ways to enhance and strengthen joint relations between Palestine and India. The Prime Minister stressed that the State of Palestine attaches great importance to its relations with India, which has a growing weight in international politics," the statement said.

During the meeting, the Palestinian Prime Minister said: "We are ready for all forms of cooperation with India, which serves as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2021-2022, and was re-elected to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term."

"We look forward to a well-established and distinguished Indian role in the Middle East based on the historical perspective of India's foreign policy, foremost of which is supporting the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, with Jerusalem as its capital," the Palestinian PM added.

Dr Shtayyeh pointed out that India's role in international organizations, primarily the UN Security Council and the Council of Human rights requires strenuous efforts in cooperation with all related parties to achieve security and stability in the Middle East and West Asia, which is of great importance to India, the statement said.

Additionally, Shtayyeh affirmed Palestine's appreciation for the generous financial and technical support that India provides to the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Prime Minister concluded: "This support must be parallel and complementary with the political support of the Palestinian cause and in a manner that guarantees the implementation of international legitimacy resolutions." (ANI)

