World News | PM Modi Meets Saint-Gobain CEO Benoit Bazin in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Saint-Gobain Chairman and CEO Benoit Bazin during his visit to Paris, France (Photo/ANI)

Paris [France], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Benoit Bazin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Saint-Gobain, in Paris, France.

The high-level meeting took place during the Prime Minister's visit to the French capital.

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PM Modi arrived in Paris as part of his three-nation visit, following the conclusion of his engagements at the G7 Summit.

During his stay in the city, the Prime Minister is slated to participate in several crucial bilateral meetings, alongside attending the VivaTech Summit 2026.

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VivaTech, recognised as Europe's largest technology and startup convention, serves as a premier gathering for international leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and innovators. Notably, India is participating as the "AI partner country" during this year's edition of the event.

At the summit, PM Modi is projected to highlight India's rapidly expanding innovation landscape, focusing on its advancements in digital public infrastructure and progress in emerging technologies.

Reflecting the vast opportunities for synergy between Indian and European tech pioneers, India will establish the largest national pavilion at the exhibition.

Later in the day, PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to participate in a series of high-level sessions at VivaTech.

This joint participation will culminate in a keynote address expected to underscore India's expanding footprint as an international hub for digital transformation and innovation.

Beyond the tech summit, the Prime Minister's itinerary in Paris features a strong focus on community engagement. He is scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora at a dedicated event.

The Paris leg of his visit will draw to a close with a massive diaspora reception, featuring cultural showcases that celebrate India's diverse and vibrant heritage.

This packed schedule follows PM Modi's arrival from the G7 Summit, where he outlined India's vision on sustainable development, global governance, and international trade.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister had stressed the need for deepened cooperation with nations of the Global South to foster inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

During those G7 outreach deliberations, PM Modi advocated for enhanced cooperation among the G7 bloc, India, and developing nations to bolster trade and connectivity networks.

He also highlighted the negative economic repercussions of the West Asia conflict on developing economies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)