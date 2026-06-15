World News | PM Modi Meets Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at Presidential Palace; Holds Delegation-level Talks

Bratislava [Slovakia], June 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace in the capital city of Bratislava on Monday.

President Pellegrini extended a warm welcome to PM Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Slovakia since its independence, in the Presidential Palace, where he also signed the visitor's book.

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Prime Minister Modi later held a delegation-level meeting with President Pellegrini at the Palace.

The Indian delegation participating in the talks included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George and Additional Secretary in the MEA Puja Kapur.

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Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, celebrated on June 21 every year, a special session of yoga was organised at the Palace. The two leaders also visited the session.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited a unique exhibition at the Presidential Palace, inspired by Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. During the visit, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini accompanied PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with his Slovak counterpart, Robert Fico, in Bratislava on Monday during his visit to Slovakia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George, and Additional Secretary in the MEA Puja Kapur comprised the Indian delegation participating in the talks.

The two leaders also signed Memorandums of Understanding on "labour migration" and "digital technology."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of Slovakia by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bratislava during his State Visit to the country.

Accompanied by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, PM Modi participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial and paid respects to the brave soldiers who played a pivotal role in Slovakia's liberation during World War II.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Bratislava and was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival as he began the second leg of his European tour.

PM Modi also met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the historic Bratislava Castle for bilateral engagements. Ahead of their formal talks, the two leaders visited an art exhibition.

PM Modi was received by Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar at the airport on Sunday evening and accorded a symbolic, traditional Slovak greeting- the offering of bread and salt.

Prime Minister Modi is in Slovakia on a three-day visit at the invitation of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. The visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and the Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026. (ANI)

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