World News | PM Modi Meets UK Counterpart Starmer on Sidelines of G7 Summit, Says Trade Deal Has Opened Many Avenues of Economic Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Evian [France], June 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France and said the trade deal between the two countries has opened many avenues of economic cooperation.

"Had a wonderful meeting with PM Keir Starmer in Évian. The last year has been outstanding as far as India-UK relations are concerned. The trade deal has opened many avenues of economic cooperation. Today's talks focused on how to add even more momentum to India-UK ties," PM Modi said in a post on X.

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In his speech earlier at G7 Outreach Session 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity', PM Modi underlined that, in an interconnected world, where energy, food, health, cyber, and economic security are intertwined, building international partnerships was a necessity for the progress and prosperity of humanity.

He added that, in an uncertain world, trade and technology were being misused for narrow interests, leading to a trust deficit in the international arena. Alluding to the lessons from the COVID pandemic, he called upon nations to focus on building trust and transparency in global partnerships.

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Sharing India's approach to international cooperation, the Prime Minister stated that India has always followed the principle of "humanity first", and this thought continues to be at the centre of its efforts, be it pursuing action under the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global bio-fuel Alliance, Mission LiFE or Ek Ped Maa ke Naam [Plant for Mother] campaign. He further added that this inclusive approach has also led India to be the first responder when natural disasters have struck various parts of the world - be it a cyclone in Sri Lanka, earthquake in Afghanistan, floods in Mozambique or hurricane in Jamaica.

Speaking about India's inclusive and sustainable growth, the Prime Minister elaborated that its mantra of "Sarv Jan Hitaye, Sarv Jan Sukhaye" [welfare and happiness for all], had led to appreciable results in fostering financial inclusion, health security, digital identity, technology-led empowerment of people and women-led development.

PM Modi noted that international partnerships should move beyond the donor-recipient paradigm to one of solidarity and equal ownership. He also stated that the lack of respect for international law was the biggest hurdle to building international solidarity, and needed to be addressed as a priority. (ANI)

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