Washington, Feb 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz here on Thursday.

Modi arrived in the US capital Wednesday evening for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump.

The meeting with Waltz was his first engagement of the day.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.

After arriving at Blair House, the President's Guest House, Modi met US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday.

“Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she's always been a strong votary,” Modi said on X.

Just hours before her meeting with Modi, Gabbard took the oath of office as the eight Director of National Intelligence in the presence of Trump.

