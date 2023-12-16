New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq held a meeting in Delhi and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in commerce, culture, defence, and innovation. The two leaders reviewed the full range of bilateral ties.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated, "Had an excellent meeting with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman. Reviewing the full range of bilateral ties, we discussed ways to deepen cooperation in commerce, culture, defence, innovation and more."

Also Read | Inflation Rate in Pakistan Remains at Six-Month High of 43.16%.

During the delegation-level talks, PM Modi and Haitham bin Tariq adopted a new 'India-Oman joint vision, a partnership for the future' under which both countries will work in ten different areas.

Speaking at the meeting of the joint delegation, PM Modi said, "Today we are adopting a new India-Oman joint vision, a partnership for the future. In this joint vision, concrete action points have been agreed upon in ten different areas. I am confident that the joint vision will give a new and modern shape to our partnership."

Also Read | Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah Dies at 86: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Passes Away.

"I am happy that the discussion on the CEPA agreement is going on and two rounds of discussion have been successfully completed, in which many important issues have been agreed upon. I hope that we will soon be able to sign this agreement which will add a new dimension to our economic cooperation," PM Modi added.

Terming the Sultan's maiden State visit as 'historic', PM Modi said, "I am happy to welcome you to India. Today is a historic day in Oman-India relations as after 26 years, the Sultan of Oman has come to India on a state visit and I have got the opportunity to welcome you. On behalf of the people of India, I welcome you."

Also congratulating Oman for qualifying for the T20I cricket World Cup to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the US next year, he said, "Last month, Oman qualified for the T-20 Cricket World Cup to be held in 2024. I congratulate you on this."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State V Muraleedhraran, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were also present in the meeting.

Oman Sultan also visited the National Gallery of Modern Art in Delhi. Earlier in the day, the Sultan of Oman was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday, the second day of his state visit to India.

PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu received the Sultan at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Sultan Haitham bin Tarik then inspected a Guard of Honour by the combined defence services.

On December 15, Sultan arrived at the Delhi airport for a three-day State visit and was received by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)