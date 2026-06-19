World News | PM Modi Returns to Delhi After Concluding France, Slovakia Visit

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Delhi after wrapping up his two-nation visit to France and Slovakia.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced PM Modi's departure from Paris, stating that the visit had added fresh momentum to the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership.

Also Read | Yoga Day 2026 Date, Theme, History and Why It Is Observed on June 21.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Merci France! PM Narendra Modi wrapped up a productive visit to France, marked by wide-ranging engagements. The visit added fresh momentum to the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership and reinforced the shared commitment to advancing cooperation across key sectors."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2067685671968624697?s=20

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Mexico, Canada, England Surge, Argentina and Germany Dominate Early.

Sharing his reflections on the visit, PM Modi described the trip as "extensive" in terms of both engagements and outcomes.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "This visit to France has been extensive when it comes to engagement and outcomes. It began in Nice, where the Bharat Innovates programme was held, followed by Evian for G7 and then in Paris, where I addressed VivaTech 2026 and a large community programme, as well as met CEOs. I am especially grateful to my friend President Macron, the Government and the people of France for the warmth. The India-France friendship will become even stronger in the times to come."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2067664207852798191?s=20

The Prime Minister's visit covered key engagements across Nice, Evian and Paris, focusing on innovation, technology, economic cooperation and strengthening India-France ties.

During his address at VivaTech 2026 in Paris, one of Europe's largest technology and startup events, Modi highlighted India's rapid progress in innovation and digital transformation.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2067655703330967793?s=20

In another post on X, he said, "Pleased to have spoken at VivaTech 2026 in Paris. There, I highlighted India's remarkable progress in the fields of technology, innovation, and startups. I emphasised the way India uses technology to bring about positive change in the lives of its citizens." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)