New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday during which he expressed his desire to further expand trade and investment between the two countries and highlighted the opportunities that the Indian economy offers to Saudi investors.

A PMO release said the two leaders reviewed the functioning of the bilateral Strategic Partnership Council established in 2019 and expressed satisfaction about the steady growth in the India-Saudi partnership.

"Prime Minister Modi expressed his desire to further expand trade and investment between the two countries and highlighted the opportunities that the Indian economy offers to Saudi investors," the release said.

It said the two leaders also reviewed regional and international developments of mutual interest.

"The leaders agreed to continue supporting each other's efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, in the spirit of the special friendship and people-to-people links between India and Saudi Arabia," the release said.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the Crown Prince to visit India at an early date. (ANI)

