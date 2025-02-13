Marseille [France], February 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared glimpses from his visit to France's Marseille. In the video shared on X, PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron interacted with the Indian diaspora who were excited to meet the two leaders.

The two leaders visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries that include France. PM Modi also paid tributes to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery.

PM Modi and Macron also visited the control room of CMA-CGM, a global leader in shipping and logistics. Macron came to see off PM Modi at the Marseille airport ahead of his departure to the US after he visited France.

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi wrote, "Sharing highlights from the various programmes in Marseille."

In a post on X, PM Modi called his visit to France "productive." He attended programmes ranging from AI, commerce, energy and cultural linkages. PM Modi left Marseille in France for Washington DC for the second leg of his two-nation visit.

"Thank you France! A productive visit concludes, where I attended programmes ranging from AI, commerce, energy and cultural linkages. Gratitude to President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France," PM Modi posted on X.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called it a "historic" visit. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "A historic visit to France in the ancient city of Marseille concludes. In a special gesture President Emmanuel Macron came to see off PM Narendra Modi at the airport. Next stop Washington DC."

India and France signed a declaration of Intent on establishing a partnership on Advanced Modular Reactors and Small Modular Reactors, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron also launching an India-France Roadmap on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The joint statement released after PM Modi's visit to France said the two leaders reiterated their call for reformed and effective multilateralism to sustain an equitable and peaceful international order, address pressing global challenges, and prepare the world for emerging developments, including in the technological and economic domains.

The two leaders stressed the urgent need for reforming the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely in multilateral forums, including on UNSC matters. France reiterated its firm support for India's permanent membership of the UNSC.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen conversations on regulation of use of the veto in case of mass atrocities. They held extensive discussions on long-term global challenges and current international developments and agreed to intensify their global and regional engagement, including through multilateral initiatives and institutions.

Acknowledging the paramount importance of advancing scientific knowledge, research and innovation, and recalling the long and enduring engagement between India and France in those areas, President Macron and Prime Minister Modi announced the grand inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation in New Delhi in March 2026 by launching its Logo. (ANI)

