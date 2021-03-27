Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Saturday virtually inaugurated 'Mitali Express' passenger train between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri on Saturday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the Bangladeshi Prime Minister lauded India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and said that "India sending COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbours is a reflection of that policy.

"To further strengthen the people to people connectivity, the two sides have agreed to start a new passenger train service which is called 'Mitali Express' between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka cantonment on the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link," Shringla said.

"It is a very important rail link that connects north Bangladesh with north Bengal. Starting of this passenger service is really a recreation of what used to happen in 1965. The trains will commence operations once normal train services resume between the two countries," he added.

The joint statement issued after talks between the two leaders said they inaugurated the train.

"Inauguration of 'Mitali Express' - passenger train service on Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka route through Chilahati-Haldibari rail link," it said.

As per Bangladeshi media reports, the Mitali Express was jointly inaugurated by Modi and Hasina at 6:38 pm on Saturday from the Prime Minister''s Office in Tejgaon via a video conference. (ANI)

