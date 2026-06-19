World News | PM Modi Showcases India's Regional Excellence Through Traditional Gifts of Heritage and Wellness to G7 Leaders

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): During his participation in the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a curated selection of gifts to the leaders, including Nagauri Ashwagandha, Ramban Honey, Lakadong Turmeric, and a Banarasi silk stole, each serving as a testament to the country's deep-rooted cultural heritage, sustainable farming practices, and centuries-old craftsmanship.

Ramban Honey is a natural honey produced in the Chenab Valley of Jammu and Kashmir, an area rich in Himalayan flora and wildflowers that give it a distinctive taste and nutritional profile.

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Valued in Ayurveda and traditional wellness systems, it is known for its natural antioxidants, enzymes, and bioactive compounds. Produced by local beekeepers using traditional, environmentally sensitive practices, Ramban Honey reflects the region's biodiversity, cultural heritage, and long-standing beekeeping traditions rooted in harmony with nature.

While the Lakadong Turmeric is a premium variety grown in the Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya, known for its exceptionally high curcumin content due to fertile red soil, heavy rainfall, and traditional farming practices. It has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, highlighting its unique regional identity and quality.

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Widely used in Indian cooking and Ayurveda, turmeric is valued for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, with curcumin being its key active compound. Lakadong Turmeric represents both scientific interest in natural health benefits and the cultural heritage of Meghalaya's farming communities, reflecting sustainable agriculture and deep connection with nature.

Nagauri Ashwagandha is a high-quality variety of Ashwagandha grown in the Rajasthan, especially the Nagaur district, known for its rich withanolide content due to its arid climate and sandy soil. Recognised with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, it holds strong cultural and agricultural significance.

In Ayurveda, Ashwagandha is valued as a Rasayana herb that supports vitality, mental clarity, immunity, and overall well-being. Derived mainly from its roots, it is widely studied today for its adaptogenic and health-supporting properties. Nagauri Ashwagandha also supports rural livelihoods and represents the integration of traditional Ayurvedic knowledge with modern scientific research and global wellness trends.

The Banarasi Silk Stole is a traditional handwoven textile from Varanasi, crafted from fine silk and decorated with intricate zari work. Known for its elegant texture and detailed motifs inspired by nature, it reflects centuries of refined weaving techniques passed down through generations.

Recognised with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Banarasi silk represents one of India's most prestigious textile traditions. It also supports the livelihoods of weaving communities and stands as a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage, craftsmanship, and artistic continuity.

The key leaders who attended the G7 summit were along with PM Modi included European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Kenyan President William Ruto and South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung.

Earlier, after concluding his engagements at the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X that he had a productive round of meetings and interactions in Evian, where he put forward India's views on governance and policy-making while stressing the importance of working closely with the Global South to promote global prosperity.

During the summit, PM Modi also participated in a session on artificial intelligence, where he emphasised India's commitment to ethical and human-centric AI development and advocated an inclusive approach to ensuring the benefits of emerging technologies reach developing countries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)