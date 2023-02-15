New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, specially in economy and trade.

PM Modi said he looked forward to continuing close bilateral cooperation as part of India's G20 Presidency.

Also Read | China Threatens US Entities Over Downing of Spy Balloon off American East Coast.

"Glad to speak with Prime Minister of Spain @sanchezcastejon

. We discussed ways to further strengthen our growing bilateral relationship. Look forward to continuing our close cooperation as part of India's G20 Presidency," PM Modi said in a tweet in response the remarks of his Spanish counterpart.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey And Syria: Rescue Operations Underway As Death Toll Surpasses 41,000.

Sanchez conveyed Spain's support for Indian G20 Presidency.

"I have just had a fruitful conversation with the Prime Minister of India,

@narendramodi. I have reiterated Spain's support for the Indian #G20 presidency and we have agreed to continue strengthening our bilateral relations, especially in the areas of economy and trade," he said in a tweet.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares had visited India in June last year and held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India-Spain bilateral trade during January - December 2020 stood at USD 5.015 billion after crossing the USD 6 billion mark for the first time in 2018.

India's exports stood at USD 3.765 billion while imports stood at USD 1.51 billion.

India's top exports to Spain are textiles, organic chemicals, iron and steel, seafood, automobiles and leather and major imports are mechanical appliances, electrical machinery, chemicals, plastic and mineral fuels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)