Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta and discussed ways to furthering bilateral and cultural ties between the two nations.

PM Modi noted that his meeting with Jose Ramos-Horta in Mahatma Mandir makes this meeting even more special considering Mahatma Gandhi's influence on Horta's life and work.

Taking to X, PM Modi stated, "Had an excellent meeting with President @JoseRamosHorta1 of Timor-Leste. The fact that our meeting is taking place in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, makes this meeting even more special considering Gandhi Ji's influence on President Horta's life and work. We discussed ways to further bilateral and cultural ties between our nations."

During the meeting, PM Modi congratulated Jose Ramos-Horta for Timor-Leste's upcoming membership of ASEAN, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. He invited Timor-Leste to join the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

In a post shared on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Furthering the Delhi-Dili connect! PM @narendramodi held a productive meeting with President @JoseRamosHorta1 of Timor-Leste in Gandhinagar. Discussions covered bilateral cooperation in various fields including development partnership in health, traditional medicine, energy, IT, fintech, capacity building among others."

"PM congratulated President Horta for Timor-Leste's upcoming membership of ASEAN. PM invited Timor-Leste to join International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," he added.

Before the meeting, PM Modi shook hands with Jose Ramos-Horta and the two leaders warmly greeted each other. PM Modi also met with the delegation accompanying the visiting leader. External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were also present during the meeting.

Timor-Leste President had arrived in Gujarat on Monday to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit.Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel welcomed him at the airport.

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that it is the first Head of State level visit between India and Timor-Leste. Notably, India was one of the early countries to establish diplomatic relations with Timor-Leste.

In a post shared on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "President @JoseRamosHorta1 of Timor-Leste welcomed by CM @Bhupendrapbjp of Gujarat as he arrives in Ahmedabad for the 10th @VibrantGujarat Summit. This is the first Head of State level visit between the two countries, marking a significant milestone in bilateral partnership."

India and Timor-Leste established diplomatic relations in January 2003 and at the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta on September 7, 2023, Prime Minister announced a decision to establish an Indian Embassy in Dili the capital of Timor-Leste. The decision is a reflection of the importance India attaches to ASEAN, and its relations with Timor Leste.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a two-day visit to inaugurate the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.The theme of the summit, held from January 10 to 12, is 'Gateway to the Future' to celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success".

Upon arrival in Gujarat, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this summit. The coming of my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed, is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat's growth and created opportunities for several people."

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister. This 10th Edition of the Summit will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success". There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year's Summit. (ANI)

