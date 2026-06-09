World News | PM Modi to Attend G7 Summit in France, Visit Slovakia in Historic Trip

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): At the invitation of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to France from June 13-14 (Nice), and June 16-18 (Evian and Paris), as well as to Slovakia from June 14-16, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

During the first leg of the visit, the Prime Minister will visit Nice for a bilateral meeting with President Macron on June 14. Both leaders will review the full spectrum of India-France bilateral relations, which were elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year. In Nice, the two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the "Bharat Innovates" event, which will bring together leading innovation startups and venture capital funds from India, France, and other countries. The initiative, being held during the India-France Year of Innovation, aims to further strengthen the innovation partnership between the two nations.

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In the second leg, at the invitation of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, PM Narendra Modi will undertake a State Visit to the Slovak Republic from June 14-16. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country's independence in 1993. The visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and explore new avenues of cooperation. He will also meet President Peter Pellegrini. The visit is expected to reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Slovakia across sectors including trade, investment, automobile manufacturing and railway cooperation, the statement read.

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In the third leg, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, scheduled for June 16-17. During the summit, he will exchange views with G7 leaders and invited partner countries and international organisations, participating in the summit sessions on - Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity; Reviving Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for all; and Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

On the final leg of the visit, Prime Minister will visit Paris on 18 June 2026 for further bilateral engagements, and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event. Prime Minister is also expected to address the members of the Indian community in Paris.

Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Europe will further deepen India's partnership with France, Slovakia, and the G7. Prime Minister's presence at the G7 reflects India's standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing global challenges. Prime Minister's participation in both Bharat Innovates and the Vivatech Summit will spotlight India as a global hub for innovation, digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and is expected to catalyse new partnerships between Indian, French and European technology ecosystems.

The visit will also reaffirm India's commitment towards advancing its broader strategic partnership with the European Union, as per the statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)