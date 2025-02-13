By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington, DC [US], February 13 (ANI): Prime Narendra Modi will be staying at the Blair House -- the historic guest lodging for dignitaries visiting the White House.

Located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, directly across the street from the White House, this historic home is no ordinary guest house. Blair House has hosted presidents, royalty, and world leaders, earning its nickname as "the world's most exclusive hotel."

Blair House is more than just a luxurious guest house. It's a symbol of American hospitality and diplomacy, a place where relationships are forged, and history is made. It is a luxurious, 70,000-square-foot extension of the White House. It's not just one house.

Blair House is a complex of four interconnected townhouses. With 119 rooms, including 14 guest bedrooms, 35 bathrooms, three formal dining rooms, and a fully-equipped beauty salon, Blair House is equipped to offer its guests a five-star experience. The decor is a reflection of American history and craftsmanship, with antique furniture, fine art, and countless historical artefacts.

Blair House has been decked up with the Indian flag as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Washington, DC for a two-day visit to the US. PM Modi is travelling to the US at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

Before departing for his visit, PM Modi noted that his visit to the US will be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he added.

Since November 2024, the two leaders have spoken on the phone twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump. During the visit, EAM Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in January 2025.

Notably, India and the US launched a "strategic partnership" in 2005. The ties between the two nations were elevated to a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership during President Trump's visit to India in February 2020. During the first Trump administration, the Indo-Pacific region gained significant attention as a key strategic area in US foreign policy.

PM Modi is travelling to the US after concluding his three-day visit to France. During his visit to France, PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time), where they discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, "reliable" US nuclear technology, an official statement from the White House said.

Following the meeting, the two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States, Usha Vance, enjoyed coffee together. PM Modi also took the opportunity to share gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President's son, Vivek, a happy birthday, the White House statement added.

"Today, Vice President JD Vance met with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The two leaders, along with the Second Lady of the United States Usha Vance, enjoyed coffee together and discussed topics of mutual interest, including how the United States can assist India in diversifying its energy sourcing through investments in clean, reliable US nuclear technology. Prime Minister Modi graciously shared gifts with the Vance children and wished the Vice President's son, Vivek, a happy birthday," the statement read. (ANI)

