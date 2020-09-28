New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen will be participating in a virtual bilateral summit on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the virtual bilateral summit will give an opportunity to the two leaders to comprehensively review the broad framework of the bilateral relationship in the context of the time-tested friendly ties between the two countries and give broad political direction for a strengthened and deepened collaborative partnership on key issues of mutual interest.

Also Read | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Speaks With NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg About Mediterranean Tensions.

India and Denmark share 400 years of historical linkage and about 70 years of diplomatic relations.

Denmark has been an important development partner, contributing to India's 'White Revolution' and growth of wind energy.

Also Read | Abdullah Abdullah to Arrive in Pakistan Tomorrow to Discuss Afghan Peace Process.

Around 5,000 Indian professionals are working in major Danish companies and 20 Indian IT companies which have been present in Denmark for decades, contributing Indian expertise in IT and Finance to the Danish economy and enhancing their products, services and competitiveness.

Around 30,000 Indian IT professionals are developing the latest products and services in India for major Danish companies.

Major Danish companies such as Grundfos, Danfoss, Vestas, LM Wind, Novozymes, Rockwool and Haldor Topsoe have set up factories and manufacturing facilities in India under the 'Make In India' scheme. They are being used as export hubs.

India and Denmark are cooperating in fighting climate change by exporting wind turbines, enzymes, etc. Danish companies like Babcock and Wilcox have set up paddy the first waste-to-energy facilities in Punjab and Haryana to fight air pollution.

India exports textiles, linens, home linens etc worth around USD 250 million to Denmark.

Maersk transports 19 per cent of India's containers and one-third of its reefers, enabling the export of seafood, agricultural products and pharmaceuticals to the world. Maersk has invested in Pipavav and JNPT ports and employs around 11,000 seafarers, comprising the majority of its shipping crews, to run its ships worldwide.

Danish companies such as Danfoss play an important role in increasing farmers' income by setting up cold storages, and has developed post-harvest technology for bananas. It also manufactures equipment for industrial cooling.

Knud E. Hansen has designed state-of-the-art 500 pax and 1200 pax RORO ferries for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which have been built by Cochin Shipyard.

Mumbai Coastal highway is being built by L&T and designed by Danish company Ramboll.

Danish companies RAMBOLL & COWI are doing engineering and design for the Trans-Harbour Sea-Link in Mumbai, which will link Mumbai with Navi Mumbai. The project is estimated to cost USD 2.5 billion.

Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of Intellectual Property cooperation with Denmark's Danish Patent and Trademark Office, here on Saturday.

The MoU aims at increasing IP co-operation between the two countries by way of exchange of best practices, experiences and knowledge on IP awareness among public, authorities, businesses and research and educational institutions of both countries.It also calls for collaboration in training programmes, exchange of experts, technical exchanges and outreach activities.

The memorandum also focuses on the "exchange of information and best practices on processes for disposal of applications for patents, trademarks, industrial designs and Geographical Indications, as also the protection, enforcement and use of IP rights." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)