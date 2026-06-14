World News | PM Modi to Inaugurate Ambitious 'Bharat Innovates 2026' Tech Initiative

Paris [France], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Bharat Innovates 2026 during his visit to France. The national initiative aims to identify, mentor, and showcase India's most promising technology ventures from Higher Education Institutions and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes, connecting selected startups with a global network of investors, industry leaders, policymakers, research institutions, and technology partners.

Bharat innovates, in its statement quoted French President Emmanuel Macron as saying, "The question is no longer if India innovates, but who will innovate with India."

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The attendees will hear from leaders across government, industry, academia, investment, and research who are helping connect Bharat's deep-tech ecosystem with global markets and partnerships and meet the directors and senior leaders from India's Higher Education Institutions who are shaping research, entrepreneurship, and deep-tech innovation across the country. Their presence brings academic leadership, institutional expertise, and a research-to-market perspective to Bharat Innovates.

The Ministry of Education in a post on X said, "Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, and the President of the French Republic, H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, to jointly inaugurate Bharat Innovates 2026 on 14 June, 2026, in Nice, France. Bringing together innovators and leaders from across the world, Bharat Innovates 2026 will showcase India's growing innovation and deep-tech ecosystem while fostering global collaboration. The event underscores India's commitment to research, innovation, and technology-led development."

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https://x.com/EduMinOfIndia/status/2065788697052946731?s=20

VivaTech accelerates innovation by connecting startups, tech leaders, major companies, and investors responding to the world's biggest challenges.

Each year, over four days in Paris, VivaTech creates Europe's biggest startup and tech event, exploring the most disruptive topics in tech with world-premiere demos, launches, and conferences in a collaborative ecosystem. This is where business meets innovation. The tenth edition of VivaTech will be held from 17 to 20 June.

VivaTech is Europe's foremost gathering of technology and innovation, and India will have the largest national pavilion at this edition, a fitting symbol of the enormous potential for partnership between Indian and European innovation ecosystems. I also look forward to meeting the members of the vibrant Indian community in Paris, who have been a living bridge between our two nations. (ANI)

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