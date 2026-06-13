World News | PM Modi to Inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates' in Nice During France Visit

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed on a two-nation visit to France and Slovakia, where he is scheduled to hold high-level engagements with the leadership of both countries and participate in key international events, especially the G7 summit.

Notably, this will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.

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In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of the visit, noting that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event in Nice, take part in the G7 Summit at Evian and attend the VivaTech event in Paris.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2065665971633733703

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The post said, "Strengthening partnerships, advancing progress.PM @narendramodi has departed for the 2-nation visit to France and Slovakia. During the visit, PM will engage with the leadership of both countries. PM will inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates' event at Nice, participate in the G7 Summit at Evian and attend Vivatech event in Paris."

The post added, "Notably, this will be first-ever visit by an Indian PM to Slovakia since its independence."

In his departure statement, PM Modi highlighted how France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision.

"Earlier this year, President Macron visited India, and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. When I meet President Macron in Nice, we will review the progress made since February and chart the next steps in our cooperation. I look forward to our discussions on pressing global issues of mutual interest as well", he said.

PM Modi added that in Nice, he would inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates' along with President Macron on 14 June 2026.

"This landmark event, being held against the backdrop of the India-France Year of Innovation, will connect India's most promising start-ups with global investment and serve as a major accelerator for innovations emerging from India's higher education ecosystem".

From Nice, he will travel to the Slovak Republic for a State Visit from 14-15 June 2026, the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia's independence in 1993.

"This historic visit builds on the strong momentum in our bilateral relationship. I look forward to holding discussions with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico in Bratislava. I will also have the opportunity to interact with Slovak business leaders. Building on the momentum of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, the visit will further energise our Strategic Partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is an important and valued member", PM Modi said.

"From Slovakia, I will travel to Evian, where I will participate in the G7 Summit on 16 and 17 June 2026. India's presence at the G7 reflects the trust our partners place in us and our growing global profile. This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South", he highlighted.

PM Modi noted that he will conclude the visit to France in Paris on 18 June 2026, where he will attend the VivaTech 2026 alongside President Macron. VivaTech is Europe's foremost gathering of technology and innovation, and India will have the largest national pavilion at this edition, a fitting symbol of the enormous potential for partnership between Indian and European innovation ecosystems. I also look forward to meeting the members of the vibrant Indian community in Paris, who have been a living bridge between our two nations.

Prime Minister's presence at the G7 reflects India's standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing global challenges. Prime Minister's participation in both Bharat Innovates and the Vivatech Summit will spotlight India as a global hub for innovation, digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and is expected to catalyse new partnerships between Indian, French and European technology ecosystems.

The visit will also reaffirm India's commitment towards advancing its broader strategic partnership with the European Union. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)