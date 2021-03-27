Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the second day of his Bangladesh visit by offering prayers at Jeshoreshwari and Orkandi temples in southwestern Shatkhira and Gopalganj on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi, who had the jam-packed first-day of Bangladesh's visit, will fly off to Ishwaripur village today and offer puja at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, which is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries.

He will also visit the 'Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' in Tungipara of Gopalganj district.

The Bangladesh authorities have renovated the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit.

Before departing for Bangladesh, Prime Minister Modi had tweeted that he looks forward to offering prayers to Goddess Kali at the ancient Jashoreshwari Kali Temple.

Dedicated to Goddess Kali, Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple is a famous Hindu temple located in Ishwaripur -- a village in Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira.

The second temple, which is situated in Gopalganj's Orakandi, is the abode of hundreds of Hindu Matua community, a large number of whom are residents of West Bengal.

"I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichandra Thakur ji disseminated his pious message," Prime Minister Modi had said in a statement on Thursday.

After his visit to the temples, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina and they are likely to sign a Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between the two countries. Thereafter, he will call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to the nation, his first tour to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. He was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)