Georgetown [Guyana], November 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Saraswati Vidya Niketan Secondary School in Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday (local time) where he interacted with students who gave him a warm welcome through bhajans and Kathak dance performances.

The cultural display highlighted the strong bond between India and the Indian diaspora in Guyana, showcasing the rich cultural heritage that continues to flourish in the Caribbean.

PM Modi's visit to Georgetown was also marked by his homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the historic statue in Promenade Gardens. The Prime Minister spoke about Gandhi's eternal values of peace and non-violence, noting that these principles continue to guide humanity today. The statue, installed in 1969, commemorates Gandhi's 100th birth anniversary, serving as a lasting tribute to the global impact of his teachings.

Following this, PM Modi paid floral tribute at the Arya Samaj monument, which was unveiled in 2011 to mark the centenary of the Arya Samaj movement in Guyana. Continuing his engagement with the Indian community, the Prime Minister participated in a 'Ram Bhajan' recitation, playing the 'manjeera' alongside the diaspora, further fostering the cultural ties between the two nations.

The Prime Minister also visited the Indian Arrival Monument at Monument Gardens, where he was welcomed by an ensemble of Tassa Drums. Accompanied by Guyana's Prime Minister Brigadier (Retd) Mark Phillips, PM Modi paid floral tribute at the monument, recognising the struggles and contributions of the Indian diaspora in preserving and promoting Indian culture in Guyana. In a symbolic gesture, he planted a Bel Patra sapling at the site.

Earlier in his visit, PM Modi addressed a special session of the Guyanese Parliament, underscoring the deep, enduring relationship between India and Guyana. He described it as a bond of "soil, sweat, and diligence," emphasising India's approach to global cooperation. "We have never moved forward with the idea of expansionism. We have always stayed away from the idea of resource capturing. I believe whether it is space or sea, this should be the subject of universal cooperation, not universal conflict," he said.

PM Modi also stressed the importance of "democracy first and humanity first" as guiding principles for addressing global challenges. "The kind of situation that is there before the world, the best way to move forward is 'democracy first and humanity first'. The idea of 'democracy first' teaches us to take everyone along and move forward with the development of everyone. The idea of 'Humanity first' decides the direction of our decisions," he remarked.

This visit marks the first time in over 50 years that an Indian Prime Minister has visited Guyana. During his stay, PM Modi participated in the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, further strengthening the ties between India and its Caribbean partners. (ANI)

