World News | PM Modi Voices Concern on Maritime Trade Impact Due to Hormuz Disruptions, Says Several Indians Lost Their Lives During West Asia Conflict

Evian [France], June 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over the impact of disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz on the global economy during the conflict in West Asia and said several Indian civilians lost their lives.

Addressing the Outreach Session on 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity' at the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France, PM Modi welcomed the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia, referring to the Iran-US peace deal, while highlighting the humanitarian and economic consequences of the conflict.

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He stressed that international partnerships and global solidarity would be meaningful only if countries worked together to address common challenges.

"International partnerships and global solidarity can become meaningful only when we collectively address shared challenges. India firmly believes that the lasting resolution of tensions and conflicts in different parts of the world can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation," the Prime Minister said.

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"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have affected the global economy. Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives," he added.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of safeguarding maritime routes and ensuring the security of seafarers involved in global trade.

"Ensuring the safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our collective responsibility. We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their duties without fear...India stands fully prepared to work with all its partners on these important issues," he added.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks during the Outreach Session of the 52nd G7 Summit, where leaders discussed ways to strengthen international cooperation and forge new partnerships to tackle pressing global issues.

PM Modi arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday to attend the high-profile gathering, following an official invitation from the French President. This special invitation marks India's 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation. (ANI)

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