New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"Warm Rosh Hashanah greetings to my friend @netanyahu, the people of Israel and to the Jewish community all over the world. May the new year bring good health, peace and prosperity in everyone's life. Shana Tova!" PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Rosh Hashanah means 'head of the year'. It is a two-day celebration that marks the beginning of Jewish High Holy Days each autumn. (ANI)

